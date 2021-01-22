Two Sikh girls ‘rescued’ from Malaysian welfare home safe for now

By Asia Samachar Team | MALAYSIA |

Two Sikh girls reported to have been ‘rescued’ from a welfare home in the state of Perak are safe and sound for now. They have been placed with a temporary family.

In a report today, Free Malaysia Today said a number of girls had been rescued from a welfare home in Buntong, Ipoh, after their plight came to the attention of a non-government organisation.

They included a pair of sisters, with Kaur surnames, aged 17 and 14, who told FMT of their traumatic experiences at the home.

“We have placed them [the two girls] with a family. The elder girl is now preparing for SPM,” Persatuan Harapan India Malaysia president M Manimaran told Asia Samachar. “They are from mixed parentage.”

SPM, which stands for Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia, is a national examination taken by all fifth-form secondary school students in Malaysia.

In the FMT report, which also quoted Manimaran, it said the sisters from Johor were sent to the children’s home as their parents could not afford to provide them a good education.

“My sister and I were threatened that if we did not obey (what the caretakers demanded), they would cut our hair short,” she was quoted in the report.

“They forced us to go to church and pray. If we refused, they would threaten to call our parents. There are times our parents did call but they could not speak to us because they were told we were busy studying or not around, when in fact we were there.”

The report added that Elvina actually had her hair cut short as punishment for refusing to listen to a caretaker’s demands.