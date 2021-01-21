50 days into farmers protest, a camera team spends a day at Tikri border

By Asia Samachar Team | INDIA |

#FarmersProtest | The Indian farmers protest is far from dying a natural death. In fact, it is gaining momentum, with the Narendra Modi led government forced to take a back foot. How are the farmers fairing? How’s their mood?

ScoopWhoop Unscripted anchor and video creator Samdish Bhatia takes us on a walkabout on the 50th day of the protest. That is the day after the Supreme Court had put on hold the implementation of the three controversial laws and announced the formation of a panel to facilitate talks with the protesting farmers staging on 12 Jan 2021. The three-judge SC bench was headed by India’s chief justice Sharad A Bobde.

However, the farmers unions spearheading the massive protest to repeal the three farms laws ramped through the Parliament in mid-September 2020 had decided to ignore the committee set-up by India’s top court. Since the shoot of this video, the Indian government has offered to suspend the implementation of these laws for up to 18 months until a mutual solution is reached.

ScoopWhoop team spent a day at Delhi’s Tikri border, one of the cultural epicenter of the protests, to see how farmers continue their fight with the same vigor during peak winter.