Making breastfeeding work

Behind a successfully breastfed baby, there may be a lot of sweat and tears of a mother. In conjunction with breastfeeding week, lactation consultant Simranjit Kaur Sandhu looks at ways to make breastfeeding work.

Breastfeeding is indeed the most natural way of feeding a newborn. The benefit of breastfeeding is well known to many, not only for the baby but as well for the mom herself. It has been in our culture that as soon as baby is born, a mother should know what to do, how to breastfeed and how to handle a baby as though the baby came with a manual, unfortunately not.

Handling a baby can be overwhelming for some mothers especially first-time moms. They do not know what to expect and how to deal with baby care and feeding especially breastfeeding. It is often shown that breastfeeding is as natural as flip and latch but not necessarily as easy for every mom to embrace. Behind a successfully breastfed baby, there may be a lot of sweat and tears of a mother which includes curling her toes in pain as baby takes the first latch because it was a poor latch that led to so much of pain, red swollen eyes after shower as mother cried under shower because the clogged milk duct did not just go away, and even crying as baby cried because she has no idea what else can be done to make baby feel comfortable. Issues pertaining to breastfeeding certainly can be prevented. Breastfeeding is a beautiful journey; mothers should enjoy breastfeeding and not struggle and feed as though it is a task. New mothers can prevent breastfeeding issues and enjoy breastfeeding by preparing themselves ahead before baby is born. What can moms do to prepare themselves better?

First, attend a breastfeeding class. Attending a breastfeeding class is crucial as you will learn the fundamentals of breastfeeding. You will learn on ways to get the right start from the beginning, latching techniques, breastfeeding position, ways to express milk out, ways to choose a breast pump and much more. Once you have the right knowledge, you are aware on what to expect, how to tackle common breastfeeding problems and when to look out for help.

Secondly, your breastfeeding support system. Build a support system before baby arrives. Your support system can be anyone, your spouse, your mom, mother-in-law, a friend or even your lactation consultant. Ensure everyone around you are aware of your decision to breastfeed, communicate it to them politely, hand out some articles for them to read or as simple as share or speak about breastfeeding as and when you can. It is also very important for you to communicate with your support system on how they can help you in your breastfeeding journey. For instance, you may communicate it to your husband that as soon as baby arrives, he needs to source out meals for himself as you need to focus on breastfeeding and baby.

Thirdly, do your research. Mothers can read up more about breastfeeding, research on breastfeeding related items you need, make a breastfeeding list such as breast pump, breastfeeding cover, breast milk storage bags and others, and get it before the baby arrives.

Dads, you play an important part in successful breastfeeding journey too! You can help by washing and sterilizing the baby bottles, changing baby diapers as mom gets ready to breastfeed, give her a shoulder massage, who would not love a shoulder massage? Find ways to make the mother feel relaxed, comfortable, and of course loved. The day a woman delivers, a baby is born, so is a mother! She is fragile and needs care too. Treat a new mother like how you treat a newborn baby.

Breastfeeding is a beautiful journey. Embrace it, Enjoy it. For breastfeeding consultation and breastfeeding classes, feel free to contact the author herself at her Instagram and Facebook page called Newborn Home Visit.

Simranjit Kaur Sandhu is a lactation consultant certified by International Board of Certified Lactation Consultant. She runs her own breastfeeding clinic at Pantai Cheras Hospital and provides online consultation for mothers who can’t travel to her.

