Udasi role in Hijacking of Sikhi – Continued

In the third of the Hijacking of Sikhi video series, Karminder Singh Dhillon continues the discussion on the distortion, corruption and adulteration that Sikhi has endured at the hands of the Udasis from 1718 till present.

“The udasis, followers of the disowned son of Guru Nanak, established themselves firmly and deceptively within the parameters of Sikh. To achieve their goal of hijacking of Sikhi, they worked to anchor their legitimacy amongst authentic Sikhs, the goal of which was to gain their trust and acceptability, To do such, they concocted a corrupted version of Sikhi that was parallel to the Sikhi of Guru Nanak.”

Karminder is the author of the recently released ‘The Hijacking of Sikhi’, is a 420-page book containing 17 chapters that stitches together the author’s more recent writings, fortified further with argument as to what has gone wrong in transmitting Sikhi for so long now. If you have read the book, you cannot but notice the author’s strong views on the topic. Now, you can listen to them in this video series.

SEE EARLIER PART: Udasi role in Hijacking of Sikhi

So, how did the Udasi go about undermining Sikhi? Karminder suggested that the Udasi groups did not tinker with the Guru Granth Shaib, but instead went about to inject false notions of Sikhi.

“They instead resorted to creating concocted tales relating to the lives of our Gurus and about corrupt Sikhi practices. This was, essentially, a cunning and devious attempt to recreate and rewrite Sikhi from the periphery while the leaving the core – namely, the Siri Guru Granth Sahib ji – intact,” he argued.

Do a quick search on the Internet and you will came across numerous postings where Sikh history is presented with all sorts of distortions. Here are two examples picked up from Twitter feeds. The first (see painting on left) attempts to claims how Guru Nanak had approved his son Sri Chand adopting the Udasi ways, when the Guru had actually disowned his son for doing so.

The tweet claims: “Here is another painting of Guru Nanak with his son Sri Chand. This painting is from Dera Baba Nanak Gurudwara which was setup by the descendants of the Guru.”

In the second tweet, it claims: “According to every Sikh Chronicle, the Sikh Gurus enrolled their sons under Sri Chand’s entourage. Sri Chand was a very respected figure in early Sikhism and no amount of whitewashing can change this fact.” Another obvious distortion, thanks to the Udasi and Nirmal groups.

