Spotted: Sikh brand ambassador struts Italian luxury menswear brand

A Sikh was spotted appearing as a brand ambassador for the Italian fashion house Ermenegildo Zegna over the weekend.

It was Bally Singh, a Dubai-based entrepreneur who has been developing and staging large-scale entertainment events and experiential marketing campaigns around the world for the past 25 years.

“It was an honour to be a brand ambassador for Ermenegildo Zegna’s event yesterday, not just as me, Bally Singh, but as a Sikh for them to use me shows the world how diverse and unique the @zegnaofficial brand is.Thank you to all the guests that attended,” he said in an entry at his LinkedIn page.

Originally founded as a fabric maker in 1910 by Ermenegildo Zegna in Trivero, Italy, the company is listing its shares via a $3.2 billion deal with a blank-check company.

The deal allows the well-known luxury menswear brand under the third and fourth generations of the Zegna family to tap investor cash while keeping the founding family in control.

On his part, Bally is the founder of Rich List Group and Hoko Agency. Billy has started, grown and sold several businesses and also held senior management positions at companies including Zero Mobile, Tiger Telematics and Rockstar Marketing, according to his LinkedIn profile.

