Sdr Gurbak Singh Pannu (1943 – 2021), Founder of Amar Travel Kota Bharu, Kelantan

‘Khale Aave Nanka Sade Uth Jaye’

ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥

SDR GURBAK SINGH PANNU A/L GANA SINGH

(Founder of Amar Travel Kota Bharu, Kelantan)

Departed peacefully on 5th Nov 2021.

A Loving and Great Husband, Father, Brother, Father In Law and Grandfather will be deeply missed & remembered by all.

Wife: Mdm Balwant Kaur

Siblings/ Spouses:

Mdm Persenor & Late Sdr Tarlochan Singh

Late Sdr Hardev Singh & Mdm Gurbachan Kaur

Children:

Dr. Balwinderjit Kaur & Capt Kuljit Singh

Manjit Kaur & Late Sdr Mandeep Singh

Ravinderjit Kaur & Sdr Arjan Singh

Jagjit Kaur & Late Sdr Inder Singh

Amardip Singh Pannu & Seetal Kaur.

Grandchildren, relatives & friends

Saskaar (cremation): 2.30pm, 6 Nov 2021 (Saturday) at Wat Pikulthong, Kampung Terbak, Tumpat. Cortège leaves residence at 1:30pm

For further details, please contact:

Amardip Singh at 0123719979 or Seetal Kaur at 0129700282

| Entry: 5 Nov 2021 | Source: Family

