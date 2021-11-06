Thousands Attend Return Of Sikh Festival In Yuba City – Report

Yuba City’s 42nd Nagar Kirtan – CBS13 video grab

By Asia Samachar | Canada |

Tens of thousands of people are converging on Yuba City this weekend for the 42nd Nagar Kirtan, one of the region’s biggest events for the Sikh community, reports CBS.

Prayers among tens of thousands of people is a sound the Sikh community has been waiting to hear. Last year’s celebrations were canceled due to the pandemic, making this weekend’s occurrence of the festival mean even more.

“When everyone gathers together, it feels like we are at home with everyone. And because of COVID this year, it just feels so special and different,” said Harlen Sidhu from Yuba City.

COVID precautions include dozens of tents spaced out, large monitors to watch prayers from outside to avoid overcrowding, sanitation stations and a health clinic offering vaccinations.

“We are keeping it open, we are spreading it out, it’s over 4.5 miles,” Sikh gurdwara board president Sarbjit Singh Thiara told the report.

The three-day event celebrates religion, culture and community with 72 hours of continuous prayer, traditional shops and free food — all in the hope to share love with others. Click here for the video.

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here