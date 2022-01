M E E T H I Y A R D G E R I

CHARANJEET SINGH S/O RANJIT SINGH

26.2.1973 – 22.2.2021

Path Da Bhog will be held on Sunday, 30th January 2022 (Sunday) at Gurdwara Sahib Tatt Khalsa Diwan, Kuala Lumpur

Programme: 7.00am – 8.30am Asa Di Vaar; 9.30am – 11am Kirtan, followed by Sehaj Path Da Bhog

Guru Ka Langgar will served thereafter

| Entry: 25 Jan 2022 | Source: Family