Panjabi Word Search | 002

#panjabiwordsearch

Can you find the 10 words hidden here? It’s all in the family. Your timer start now….

ਦਾਦੀ (paternal grandmother) ਨਾਨੀ (maternal grandmother) ਦਾਦਾ (paternal grandfather) ਨਾਨਾ (maternal grandfather) ਮਾਸੀ (mother’s sister) ਭੂਆ (father’s sister) ਰਿਸ਼ਤੇਦਾਰ (relatives) ਪਰਿਵਾਰ (family) ਭੈਣਾਂ (sisters) ਬਚਪਨ (childhood)

(Share with someone who wants to improve their Panjabi vocabulary)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here