Panjabi Word Search | 002

Can you find the 10 words hidden here? It’s all in the family. Your timer start now….
- ਦਾਦੀ (paternal grandmother)
- ਨਾਨੀ (maternal grandmother)
- ਦਾਦਾ (paternal grandfather)
- ਨਾਨਾ (maternal grandfather)
- ਮਾਸੀ (mother’s sister)
- ਭੂਆ (father’s sister)
- ਰਿਸ਼ਤੇਦਾਰ (relatives)
- ਪਰਿਵਾਰ (family)
- ਭੈਣਾਂ (sisters)
- ਬਚਪਨ (childhood)
(Share with someone who wants to improve their Panjabi vocabulary)
