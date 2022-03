Amrik Singh Riar (Ex MAS) (1958 – 2022), Taman Sri Muda , Shah Alam

AMRIK SINGH RIAR (Ex MAS)

28.9.1958 – 8.3.2022

Age 63

Leaving behind:

Wife: Lata Kaur

Son: Hardev Singh

Father: Pritam Singh Riar (Pind Bham) JB

Mother: Late Harbhajan Kaur

Siblings / Spouses:

Mohan Singh / Late Satvinder Kaur (JB)

Satwant Singh / Gurmeet Kaur (Sentul)

Manjit Kaur / Surinder Singh Sekhon (Klang)

Dr Surinder Kaur / Dr Ranjit Singh Gill (PJ)

Also missed by nieces, nephews, grand niece and grand nephews

Kirtan Darbar and Sahej Path Bhog on 20 March 2022 (Sunday) at Gurdwara Sahib Guru Nanak Shah Alam from 10am to 12 noon. Sewa Guru Ka Langgar

Contact:

Mohan Singh – 019 7203185

Satwant Singh – 016 2213372



| Entry: 13 March 2022 | Source: Family





