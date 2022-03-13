‘I like a sense of symmetry when I create mehendi’, says Prabhleen Kaur

Mehendi artist, Prabhleen Kaur uses geometric shapes and champions negative space in her mehendi Models: Gopinath S; Mitra Visveswaran; Prabhleen Kaur. Makeup: Deepika Sridharan – Photo: Hunar Daga / Vogue

By Arushi Sinha | Vogue India |

“I like a sense of symmetry when I create mehendi,” says mehendi artist Prabhleen Kaur, who uses her Instagram page to showcase a minimalist-informed mehendi aesthetic that announces itself as boldly different from the traditional henna designs that are prolific in Indian culture. Her patterns champion the use of negative space to dramatic effect and have a distinctly contemporary feeling to them.

Kaur speaks poetically about the feeling of cold mehendi paste on warm skin and is quick to point out that henna was originally used by desert cultures as a way to battle the relentless heat of summer. It is clear that the mehendi artist has a deep appreciation for the roots of the art, while also being influenced by a distinctly modern design narrative that is more playful than its traditional counterpart.

“I find inspiration in vintage textiles, folk art and block-printing, as well as in the flora and fauna around us,” says Kaur, whose style is continually fed and informed by fresh influences, leading to an ever evolving design sensibility. The thing that remains constant is a sense of whimsy that is almost at odds with the intricate formality of traditional mehendi.

Read the full story, ‘Artist Prabhleen Kaur’s minimalist designs bring an age-old art form into the modern era’ (Vogus, 11 March 2022), here.

﻿

