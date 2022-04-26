Australia sees big jump in Indian-born migrants







Indian-born are the largest overseas migrants to have moved to Australia in the last decade, overtaking the numbers coming from China.

India and China continue provide the highest number of permanent migrants to Australia. From 2011 to 2021, Indian-born migrants rose by 373,000, followed by 208,000 from China and 118,000 from the Philippines, Australian Bureau of Statistics data showed Tuesday. In the same period, 38,000 Malaysian-born moved to Australia.

England continued to be the birthplace of the largest group of overseas-born living in Australia, constituting 3.8% (967,000) of the population. They are followed by Indians (2.8%), China (2.3%), New Zealand 2.2% (600,000) and the Philippines 1.2% (311,000). Malaysian-born are at the eight spot (172,000).

Latest statistics show that 7.5 million people resident in Australia in 2021 were born overseas, making up 29.1% of the Australian population.

Almost a third (29.1%) of Australia’s resident population were born overseas (7.5 million people) in 2021, down from 29.8% a year earlier (7.7 million people), according to data.

New Zealand (NZ) citizens also feature highly in the number of settler arrivals, but they are not counted under Australia’s Migration Program unless they apply for (and are granted) a permanent visa.

