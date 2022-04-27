Massachusetts Sikh student bags gold for Young Edison Challenge









By Asia Samachar | United States |

Like father, like daughter. Pria Sawhney emerged gold winner of the 2022 Young Edison Challenge for inventing verifiable hand sanitizer called Vizuell.

The award celebrates student innovators who bring to life Edison’s values by providing innovative solutions to problems displayed within their communities.

Pria’s invention is an alcohol-based, verifiable hand-sanitizer that decolorizes after initial application. Through temporary visual cues, health care workers can ensure total hand coverage, and the casual observer can verify proper sanitization. Vizuell works to tackle healthcare-associated infections and transmission of COVID-19, according to an entry at the award website.

She comes from Lexington High School in Massachusetts, US.

Her father, Amarpreet Sawhney, is a founder of a number of health technology related companies, according to his LinkedIn profile.

He is the chairman and CEO of Instylla Inc which is developing new liquid embolics for tumor embolization and hemostasis. He is also CEO of Rejoni Inc which is developing products to prevent adhesions following gynecological interventions. At the same time, he is also the founding partner and CEO of Pramand LLC, which is developing products for surgical sealing and hemostasis.

Amarpreet had also been selected as the five most innovative medical device CEOs’ by MassDevice.

﻿

﻿

RELATED STORY:

Texas Sikh student simply unstoppable, takes home US$250k in US national college championship (Asia Samachar, 23 Feb 2022)

﻿

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: asia.samachar@gmail.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here