Mata Baldev Kaur Sidhu (1934-2022), BebeJi of Alor Setar

MATA BALDEV KAUR SIDHU D/O LATE NERAIN SINGH

(Vill. Daudhar) affectionately known by everyone as BEBEJI Of Alor Setar, Kedah.

(1934-2022)

One of the ‘grand old ladies’ of Gurdwara Sahib Alor Setar

Widow of the Late Joginder Singh Bhinder (Station Master of Kubang Pasu Transport Co. Ltd)

Deeply missed by,

Children: Surindar Kaur, Tej Kaur, Herjit Singh Bhinder, Gurdip Kaur, Sukhdave Singh Bhinder

Sons in Law & Daughters in Law: Late Lakshmaan Singh Maan, Harcharan Singh Dhaliwal, Harjeet Kaur Mavi, Late Joh Singh Bhatt, Late Nashathar Kaur Bagry, Dr. Harneet Kaur Ranu

Grandchildren: Deshvinder Kaur, Raveen Dev, Rajwant Singh, Raveena Kaur, Nirmal Singh, Deepak Raj Singh, J S Jashdave Singh, Sukhveer Singh, Manpreet Kaur, Yetesh Khanijow

Great Grandchild: Harmanjay Singh

Bebeji was widowed at the age of 40. In spite of the toughest circumstances and challenging times, Bebeji took it upon herself to ensure the well-being and the education of her children. She was strong, resilient and courageous beyond words. She was quiet yet provided ‘soft leadership’ inspiring everyone. She spent her entire life dedicating herself to the Punjabi community of Alor Setar. She was always present for sewa at Gurdwara Sahib Alor Setar or at anyone’s home. Bebeji was loving and doting towards everyone. She fought a gallant battle for her health during her last few weeks and continued in her usual tenacity till the end. Whenever asked, Bebeji ‘tusi kivey hon?’ her reply was without fail ‘mai theek haan’. She will be deeply missed by the family, relatives and all friends.

Sehaj Path Da Bhog: 13 August 2022 (Saturday), 9.30 a.m. – 12.00 p.m. Kirtan Darbar, and Antim Ardas followed by Guru Ka Langgar at Gurdwara Sahib Alor Setar.

Contact:

Herjit Singh Bhinder (012 489 8842)

Sukhdave Singh Bhinder (011 1923 8425)

| Entry: 8 Aug 2022 | Source: Family

