Jaswant Singh Gill @ Sant (1958 – 2022), KK Road, Ipoh

JASWANT SINGH GILL S/O KARPAL SINGH

(Fondly known as Sant)

10.12.1958 – 7.10.2022

Sant was a pillar to his family and his community. Much loved for his good deeds and a wonderful personality. His legacy lives on in the hearts and minds of all whom loved him dearly.

Wife: Harbans Kaur

Children / Spouses:

Savinder Singh Gill / Nishaljit Kaur

Jasvinder Kaur Gill

Manjit Kaur Gill

Gurmukh Singh Gill

Kemaljit Kaur Gill / Vikram Singh Mann

Grandchildren:

Harjeet Singh Gill

Taarjeet Kaur Gill

Jagpall Singh Gill

Navleen Kaur Mann

Manveer Singh Mann

Saskaar / Cremation: 1pm, 9 October 2022 at Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Ipoh Sikh Crematorium

Cortège leaves No. 66, Jalan Osman Nordin, Wing Onn Garden 30010 Ipoh, Perak at 12pm, 9 Oct 2022

Path da Bhog: 10am – 12pm, 23 Oct 2022 (October) at Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Ipoh

Contact:

Savinder Singh (son) 016 441 7424

Vikram Singh Mann (son-in-law) 016 505 5409

﻿

| Entry: 7 Oct 2022 | Source: Family

﻿

