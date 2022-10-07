Jaswant Singh Gill @ Sant (1958 – 2022), KK Road, Ipoh

JASWANT SINGH GILL S/O KARPAL SINGH
(Fondly known as Sant)
10.12.1958 – 7.10.2022
Sant was a pillar to his family and his community. Much loved for his good deeds and a wonderful personality. His legacy lives on in the hearts and minds of all whom loved him dearly.
Wife: Harbans Kaur
Children / Spouses:
Savinder Singh Gill / Nishaljit Kaur
Jasvinder Kaur Gill
Manjit Kaur Gill
Gurmukh Singh Gill
Kemaljit Kaur Gill / Vikram Singh Mann
Grandchildren:
Harjeet Singh Gill
Taarjeet Kaur Gill
Jagpall Singh Gill
Navleen Kaur Mann
Manveer Singh Mann
Saskaar / Cremation: 1pm, 9 October 2022 at Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Ipoh Sikh Crematorium
Cortège leaves No. 66, Jalan Osman Nordin, Wing Onn Garden 30010 Ipoh, Perak at 12pm, 9 Oct 2022
Path da Bhog: 10am – 12pm, 23 Oct 2022 (October) at Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Ipoh
Contact:
Savinder Singh (son) 016 441 7424
Vikram Singh Mann (son-in-law) 016 505 5409
| Entry: 7 Oct 2022 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: asia.samachar@gmail.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here