Sardar Avtar Singh (1943 – 2022), Batu Gajah

SARDAR AVTAR SINGH S/O MAHAIN SINGH SANDHU

Village: Sangatpura; Tehsil, Taran Tarn; District Amritsar, Punjab.

11.12.1943 – 30.9.2022

He departed at 09:27pm on 30th September 2022

Leaving behind brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews.

Brothers:

Akbal Singh

Anoop Singh

Sisters:

Indra Kaur

Satwant Kaur

Kalwant Kaur

Sukhmani Sahib: 3pm – 4pm on 14th October 2022 (Friday) at the residence at No 124, Indian Settlement, 31000, Batu Gajah, Perak.

Path da Bhog: 15th October 2022 (Saturday), from 10am to 12pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Changkat Batu Gajah (Address: 10, Persiaran Orkid 2, Desa Changkat, 30200, Batu Gajah, Perak)

Contact:

Akbal Singh Sandhu 012-3809615

Longkorn Randanay A/L Puran Singh 016-5692795

Sirtuan Singh +6017-5662504

Kalwant Kaur +6016-6465739

We would also like to extend our sincere thanks and appreciation to the team of doctors and nurses at Hospital Batu Gajah, Perak.

Entry: 8 Oct 2022

