Sardar Avtar Singh (1943 – 2022), Batu Gajah

SARDAR AVTAR SINGH S/O MAHAIN SINGH SANDHU
Village: Sangatpura; Tehsil, Taran Tarn; District Amritsar, Punjab.
11.12.1943 – 30.9.2022
He departed at 09:27pm on 30th September 2022
Leaving behind brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews.
Brothers:
Akbal Singh
Anoop Singh
Sisters:
Indra Kaur
Satwant Kaur
Kalwant Kaur
Sukhmani Sahib: 3pm – 4pm on 14th October 2022 (Friday) at the residence at No 124, Indian Settlement, 31000, Batu Gajah, Perak.
Path da Bhog: 15th October 2022 (Saturday), from 10am to 12pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Changkat Batu Gajah (Address: 10, Persiaran Orkid 2, Desa Changkat, 30200, Batu Gajah, Perak)
Contact:
Akbal Singh Sandhu 012-3809615
Longkorn Randanay A/L Puran Singh 016-5692795
Sirtuan Singh +6017-5662504
Kalwant Kaur +6016-6465739
We would also like to extend our sincere thanks and appreciation to the team of doctors and nurses at Hospital Batu Gajah, Perak.
| Entry: 8 Oct 2022 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: asia.samachar@gmail.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here