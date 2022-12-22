Mohindar Singh Sidhu (PJK), (1948-2022), Formerly from Indian Settlement Tronoh Mines, Kampar

SARDAR MOHINDAR SINGH SIDHU (PJK) S/O LATE SARDAR JAIB SINGH SIDHU

1.5.1948 – 22.12.2022

Village: Bagha Purana, District Moga Punjab

Wife: Sardani Pritam Kaur d/o Late Sardar Bachan Singh

Children / Spouse

Roshenjit Singh / Ashwin Kaur Kasminderjit Singh / Parwin Kaur Kiranjit Kaur / Ravinder Singh

Grandchildren: Harmeshdeep Singh

Also missed and forever cherished by brothers, sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces relatives and friends.

Saskaar / Cremation: 2.00 p.m., 23 December 2022 (Friday) at Wadha Gurdwara Ipoh Crematorium

Cortège leaves at 1.30 p.m. from residence, No. 59, Persiaran Semangat Dua, Taman Rapat Bahagia, 31350 Ipoh, Perak.

Path da Bhog: 31 December 2022 (Saturday), from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Gurdwara Sahib Gunung Rapat, Ipoh, Perak, followed by Guru ka Langgar

Contacts:

Roshanjit Singh-(019-5609422) Kashminder Singh- (016-3569562) Ahtar Singh- (012-3617863) Karamjeet Singh- (019-3330583)

A loving and caring husband, father and brother & a great soul that served everyone.

Pillar of strength for his siblings. There are no words for the legacy which you have left on our family. Your shining personality will live on and be cherished in our hearts forever.

We, the family of the Late Mohindar Singh would like to thank all relatives and friends for their kind presence, condolences and prayers during our bereavement.

﻿

| Entry: 22 Dec 2022 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here.