Sikh law student is president of Thai university moot society

Rasna Rajkitkul is the current president of the Thammasat International Moot Society.

The final year law student at the Thai university was recently involved in the national round of the International Humanitarian Law Moot Competition.

“It’s my honor to say that this year the Hong Kong Red Cross International Humanitarian Law Moot held their annual Thai National Round at Thammasat University,” she said in a social media entry.

Her first event as the society president was the university’s annual pre-law session for the freshmen class, consisting of 120 students, in July.

