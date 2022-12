Kishen Lal Khushi Ram (1944 – 2022), Founder of BIGK Musicals (Ipoh)

KISHEN LAL S/O KHUSHI RAM

16.6.1944 – 19.12.2022

Village: Chak Mahantan, Mahilpur; District: Hoshiarpur

Wife: Piar Kaur d/o Harnam Singh

Sisters:

Kishen Kaur d/o Khushi Ram

Sila Devi d/o Khushi Ram

Children / Spouses:

Bulbinder Kaur (Balwin) / Jagjeet Singh

Parminder Kaur (Parm) / Balbir Singh

Harminder Kaur / Siva

Harvinder Singh (BIGK) / Rajwinder Kaur

Kevinder Singh / Harvinderjit Kaur Sandhu

Dervinder Singh / Arvinderjit Kaur (Munni)

Hervinor Singh / Suguna

Somasundram / Navina Sagar

Tharshini

Grandchildren:

Veer Veshvinder Singh (Ipoh) Teshvinder Kaur Kavalgur Singh Deepikaa Ghurjeevan Tajveershah Singh Ishvinder Singh Harfateh Singh

Akhand Paath will be held at the residence from 29 – 31 December 2022.

House address: 295, Persiaran Sungai Pari 37, Buntong 4, Ipoh, Perak

Path da Bhog: 10 am – 12 pm, 31st December 2022 (Saturday) at Gurdwara Sahib Buntong, Ipoh

Contact:

016-222 8285 (Balwin)

011-2788 1786 (BIGK)



| Entry: 21 Dec 2022 | Source: Family

