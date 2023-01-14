Sardar Kulwant Singh @ Kalamont Singh Khaira (1944 – 2023), Ex PPC, Butterworth

Khale Aave Nanka Sade Uth Jaye
ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥
SARDAR KULWANT SINGH @ KALAMONT SINGH KHAIRA S/O SARDAR TEJA SINGH
Age: 78
Village: Sheron, District: Tarn Taran, Amritsar
Passed away peacefully on the 10th of January, 2023.
Deeply missed and fondly remembered by:
Sister: Jit Kaur
Daughter: Saranjit Kaur (Sharan)
Son In Law: Balvinder Singh Virik
Grandchildren: Navneet Kaur Virik & Nikhail Singh Virik
Nieces & Nephews: Gurmeet Kaur, Ranjit Singh, Jagjit Singh, Manjeet Singh, Paramjit Kaur, Shivcharan Singh, SurinderSingh, Satvinder Kaur and their Spouses & Grand Nieces & Nephews
Sahej Path Da Bhog will be held on Monday, 23rd January 2023 at Gurdwara Sahib Butterworth from 5pm – 7pm followed by Guru Ka Langgar.
For any enquiries, please contact:
Balvinder 012 289 1358
Surinder 012 296 7385
Manjeet 012 561 7878
| Entry: 14 Jan 2023 | Source: Family
