Sardar Kulwant Singh @ Kalamont Singh Khaira (1944 – 2023), Ex PPC, Butterworth

Khale Aave Nanka Sade Uth Jaye

ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥

SARDAR KULWANT SINGH @ KALAMONT SINGH KHAIRA S/O SARDAR TEJA SINGH

Age: 78

Village: Sheron, District: Tarn Taran, Amritsar

Passed away peacefully on the 10th of January, 2023.

Deeply missed and fondly remembered by:

Sister: Jit Kaur

Daughter: Saranjit Kaur (Sharan)

Son In Law: Balvinder Singh Virik

Grandchildren: Navneet Kaur Virik & Nikhail Singh Virik

Nieces & Nephews: Gurmeet Kaur, Ranjit Singh, Jagjit Singh, Manjeet Singh, Paramjit Kaur, Shivcharan Singh, SurinderSingh, Satvinder Kaur and their Spouses & Grand Nieces & Nephews

Sahej Path Da Bhog will be held on Monday, 23rd January 2023 at Gurdwara Sahib Butterworth from 5pm – 7pm followed by Guru Ka Langgar.

For any enquiries, please contact:

Balvinder 012 289 1358

Surinder 012 296 7385

Manjeet 012 561 7878

﻿

Entry: 14 Jan 2023 | Source: Family

