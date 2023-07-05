In Loving Memory: Bohan Singh (1959 – 2022), Shah Alam

In Loving Memory Of Our Beloved Father / Nana / Dada
1st Barsi Prayers
LATE BOHAN SINGH S/O LATE KRTAR SINGH
(18.06.1959 – 24.07.2022)
Based in Shah Alam, Selangor
Wife: Sawindarjit Kaur d/o S.Jasa Singh
Children / Spouses:
Harwin Singh / Phan Thuy Loan
Delesh Kaur / Harvinder Singh
Halesh Kaur / Jegathesan
Grandchildren:
Hareesha Kaur Grewal, Krishpal Singh Grewal, Jaivir Ram Singh, Jadzia Trinh Kaur, Jashreya Kaur
Akhand Path: 14 July 2023 (Friday) to 16 July 2023 (Sunday) at Gurdwara Sahib Mantin
Programme:
14th July (Friday)
Commencement of Akhand Path at 9.00am
16th July (Sunday)
Akhand Path da Phog at 8.00am to 9.00am
Jodhmela from 9.30am – 11.30am followed by Guru Ka Langgar at 12pm.
Contact:
Harvinder Singh 016 215 4707
Harwin Singh 010 379 2460
| Entry: 5 July 2023 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here