In Loving Memory: Bohan Singh (1959 – 2022), Shah Alam

In Loving Memory Of Our Beloved Father / Nana / Dada

1st Barsi Prayers

LATE BOHAN SINGH S/O LATE KRTAR SINGH

(18.06.1959 – 24.07.2022)

Based in Shah Alam, Selangor

Wife: Sawindarjit Kaur d/o S.Jasa Singh

Children / Spouses:

Harwin Singh / Phan Thuy Loan

Delesh Kaur / Harvinder Singh

Halesh Kaur / Jegathesan

Grandchildren:

Hareesha Kaur Grewal, Krishpal Singh Grewal, Jaivir Ram Singh, Jadzia Trinh Kaur, Jashreya Kaur

Akhand Path: 14 July 2023 (Friday) to 16 July 2023 (Sunday) at Gurdwara Sahib Mantin

Programme:

14th July (Friday)

Commencement of Akhand Path at 9.00am

16th July (Sunday)

Akhand Path da Phog at 8.00am to 9.00am

Jodhmela from 9.30am – 11.30am followed by Guru Ka Langgar at 12pm.

Contact:

Harvinder Singh 016 215 4707

Harwin Singh 010 379 2460

| Entry: 5 July 2023 | Source: Family

