Punjab girl alleges being held against her will in Malaysia

Sangrur-hailing Gurwinder Kaur alleges held against her will in Malaysia. Photo from her video that went viral in August 2023

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Moves are reportedly underway to help a Punjab girl to return home after allegedly being stuck in Malaysia.

The development was triggered by a video that went viral in which the Sangrur-hailing young lady alleged that she was forced to work in a Malaysian home. Identified as Gurwinder Kaur, she had apparently gone to Malaysia on a tourist visa with a promise of a job in a beauty parlour.

The plight caught the attention of Punjab Chief Minister Bhgawant Singh Mann. In a Facebook entry, he said: ਮਲੇਸ਼ੀਆ ਤੋਂ ਵਤਨ ਵਾਪਸੀ ਦੀ ਮੰਗ ਕਰਨ ਵਾਲੀ ਪਿੰਡ ਅੜਕਵਾਸ ਜਿਲਾ ਸੰਗਰੂਰ ਦੀ ਕੁੜੀ ਨਾਲ ਭਾਰਤੀ ਅੰਬੈਸੀ ਦਾ ਸੰਪਰਕ ਹੋ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ..ਕਾਗਜ਼ੀ ਕਾਰਵਾਈ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਜਲਦੀ ਹੀ ਗੁਰਵਿੰਦਰ ਕੌਰ ਆਪਣੇ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਚ ਵਾਪਸ ਆ ਜਾਵੇਗੀ. (Translation: The Indian Embassy has contacted the girl from village Adkawas, district Sangrur, who is seeking repatriation from Malaysia. Gurwinder Kaur will soon return to her family after the paperwork.)

The Lehra police have registered a case against three persons under Sections 420, 120-B IPC and started further investigations, report PTI.

“Her agent had promised work permit in a saloon for Rs 1.20 lakh of which we paid Rs 90,000 while the remaining amount they had promised to adjust from her monthly salary of Rs 40,000. But when she landed there on June 19 , she got to know that she had no work permit, but only tourist visa and the agent asked her to work at his house. When she refused, they started torturing her,” the report quoted Adakwas village resident Mangu Singh, younger brother of the victi.

He alleged that later the agent got a false FIR of theft registered against his sister and got her arrested, the report added.

