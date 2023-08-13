Jaswan Kaur Sandhu (1924 – 2023), Formerly Malacca

MADAM JASWAN KAUR SANDHU D/O HARNAM SINGH SANDHU

06.05.1924 – 12.08.2023

Madam Jaswan Kaur D/O Harnam Singh, spouse of Late Sardar Kernail Singh Olikh (Melaka), District Brampura passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 12, 2023 at the age of 99. She has lived a very long and fulfilling life as a beloved and doting wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother. She was described as being a person of great humility, patient, well respected and well loved by many. We will forever cherish the memorable times we shared with her. She leaves with us a legacy of her wisdom, guidance and strength.

In grief,

Son and Daughter-In-Law

Son: Late Surjit Singh Olikh

Son: Harbans Singh Olikh

Spouse: Cindy Tan Kaur Olikh

Daughters and Son-In-Laws

Daughter: Terjender (Jindo)Kaur Olikh

Spouse: Late Kartar Singh Gill s/o Deva Singh Gill

Daughter: Late Dr. Jagit Kaur Olikh ,

Spouse: Capt. Pragash Singh Olikh

Daughter: Tania Manjeet Olikh McFarland

Spouse: John McFarland

Daughter: Harjit Kaur Olikh,

Spouse: Piara Singh Benwath

Daughter: Datin Siti Norsharina Abdullah

Spouse : Dato’ Shamsudin Mat

Daughter: Harbhajan Kaur Olikh

Spouse: Avvtar Singh

Daughter: Datin Selwinder Kaur Olikh

Spouse: Dato’ Dr. Jasvinder Singh

Funeral Details: 14 Aug 2023 (Monday)

For those who wish to pay their last respect, the funeral details are as follows:

14th August 2023 (Monday)

Cortège leaves the residence at 1.30pm from, No 11 Jalan Kemuning Bayu 33/30J, Kemuning Bayu, Kota Kemuning, 40400 Shah Alam, Selangor

Last respect at Shamshan Bhoomi, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur at 2.30pm

Saskar / Cremation: 14th August 2023 at 3.30pm – Shamshan Bhoomi, Lot 294, 295, Jalan Lok Yew, Pudu, 55200 Kuala Lumpur.

Akhand Path: 18th, 19th and 20th August 2023 at Gurdwara Sahib Sentul.

Akhand Path arambh (starts) at 9.30am on 18 Aug 2023 (Friday)

Path da Bhog followed by Antim Ardaas: 20 August 2023 (Sunday) at Gurdwara Sahib Sentul

Kirtan/Katha Darbar at 10am followed by Antim ardaas at 12.30pm

Contact:

Mr. Harbans Singh (012-2879795)

Datin Selwinder Kaur (012-2739961)

Datin Siti Nursharina (019-2706522)

Ms. Pejan (012-3428241)

Ms. Jaspal (017-9577597)

Location links to Shamshan Bhoomi Hall (Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium):

Waze: https://waze.com/ul/hw283f6j80

Google Maps: https://maps.app.goo.gl/pMdsmynGTTzcVr1e8

| Entry: 13 Aug 2023 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here