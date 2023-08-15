India’s Independence Day: Who are the true loyalists?

By Gurnam Singh | Opinion |

As India celebrates its 76th Independence Day on August 15th, a cloud of concern hangs over the nation. As the BJP appears to be tightening its grip on the nation which at the last count was placed 161st out of 180 nations in the press freedom league, it is legitimate to ask the question, who are true loyalists in India today? While many might be rejoicing in the historical event, some find it increasingly difficult to partake in the festivities. The once-hopeful ideals of a diverse, inclusive, and democratic India seem to be fading into obscurity as the country grapples with the rise of Hindutva majoritarianism, casting a shadow over the plight of minorities and women.

Rarely does a day go by without some report of a horrifying case of violence against women and minorities, but a recent case on May 4, 2023, of three women from Erup Kangpopki village in Manipur seems to have breached all limits of brutality. They were stripped naked, paraded by a mob of hundreds of men and then gang-raped. If this incident wasn’t horrific enough, the indifference of the Manipur Chief Minister, Biren Singh, claiming that “hundreds” of such incidents happened on the ground, and the initial silence of PM Narendra Modi, both BJP leaders, was palpable. It took a violent and gory video of a naked woman being assaulted by a group of men in broad daylight for the Prime Minister to break his silence on the strife in Manipur.

On the surface, August 15th is a day to remember the struggle of leaders like Gandhi, Nehru, and Jinnah, who fought for India’s freedom. Yet, this day also holds the sombre anniversary of Sardar Ajit Singh’s passing, a brave revolutionary from Punjab who fought valiantly for justice and independence. Ajit Singh’s legacy stands as a stark reminder of the ideals that once drove India’s fight against colonial rule. Ajit Singh’s life story is a testament to his courage, intellect, and visionary spirit. He championed the cause of Panjabi peasants against the oppressive Punjab Colonisation Act 1906, marking the first organised uprising against British colonial rule. His unwavering determination, coupled with his global interactions with fellow revolutionaries, painted a picture of a man deeply committed to the cause of a free and independent nation.

The echoes of history make one ponder the direction in which modern-day India has headed. The rise of Hindutva majoritarianism under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi has led to legitimate concerns about the rights of minorities, women, farmers, and workers. India’s identity as a diverse and pluralistic society is at risk as these marginalized groups face growing challenges and restrictions. In this context, the decision of some to abstain from celebrations on Independence Day and instead raise their voices in protest is a poignant expression of their concerns.

Beyond the borders of India, solidarity actions like protesting outside the Indian Embassy in London demonstrate the global resonance of these issues. The Indian Farmers, feminist groups, socialists, and oppressed minorities deserve acknowledgement and support, as they continue to navigate an environment that threatens their rights and voices. As the world watches India’s trajectory, it is crucial to reflect on the aspirations of leaders like Ajit Singh and his fellow revolutionaries. The stark contrast between their vision of an inclusive, socialist India and the current state of affairs raises important questions. What would they make of the transformation of both India and Pakistan into religious elective dictatorships, where the voices of the marginalised are suppressed?

This Independence Day, let us remind ourselves who were the freedom fighters and what was their motivation. And that means not only should Indians be celebrating the struggles of the past, but they also must take a moment to ponder the present. As the legacy of brave individuals like Ajit Singh beckons us to remember the ideals that once united the nation, let it also serve as a call to action — a plea for a renewed commitment to safeguarding the rights, dignity, and diversity of all Indians, ensuring that the true spirit of independence lives on.

Gurnam Singh is an academic activist dedicated to human rights, liberty, equality, social and environmental justice. He is an Associate Professor of Sociology at University of Warwick, UK. He can be contacted at Gurnam.singh.1@warwick.ac.uk

* This is the opinion of the writer and does not necessarily represent the views of Asia Samachar.

