KLSSRC reunites Malaysian junior hockey league players

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

The Kuala Lumpur Sikh Sports and Recreation Club (KLSSRC) organised a heartwarming reunion event for players who took part in the Malaysian Junior Hockey League (MJHL) two years ago.

The event on Aug 24, 2023, was aimed to bring together former teammates, fostering camaraderie and reminiscing about their shared experiences on and off the field.

During the event, players had the opportunity to catch up and discuss their journeys since the MJHL. Many shared stories of how they had successfully balanced their sporting pursuits with their education and professional careers. It was inspiring to witness the diverse paths that these athletes had taken, with some excelling in their studies, others making strides in their professional lives, and a few even continuing to pursue their passion for sports at higher levels.

