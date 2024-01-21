Kartar Kaur Gill (Kaleke) (1936 – 2024), Kampung Pandan

Sardarni Kartar Kaur Gill (Kaleke)

d/o Late Sardar Maggar Singh Gill & Late Sardarni Nihal Kaur w/o Late Gernail Singh Jatana

10.01.1936 — 19.01.2024

With profound grief and sorrow, we are deeply saddened to announce the passing away of our dearest Sardarni Kartar Kaur Gill.

She leaves behind:

Children /Spouses

Jaswir Kaur

Kartar Singh / Baldeep Kaur

Kerpal Kaur / Late Lakhbir Singh

Jaspal Kaur / Harbajan Singh

Ranjit Kaur / Karam Singh

Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, Relatives & Friends.

Last respect followed by saskaar / cremation on 21st January 2024 (Sunday) from 1.30pm to 3pm at Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur

Cortége leaves from home at 1pm

Path da Bhog will be held on Sunday, 28th January 2024, from 10am to 12pm at Gurdwara Kampung Pandan Settlement, KL

Contact:

016 – 2066 114 (Guddi)

016 – 3617313 ( Parveen)

Entry: 20 Jan 2024

