SARDAR CHARAN SINGH JPN

We announce the peaceful passing of Sardar Charan Singh JPN, Ex PDRM (PPH/IPK) of Tapah, Perak, son of the Late Hajara Singh & the Late Ambar Kaur (Village of VeiPui, Amritsar), who left us on 21.1.2024 leaving behind:-

Spouse: Pritam Kaur d/o Late Gurcharan Singh & Late Jaswant Kaur

Children / Spouses:

Sharanjit Singh / Gurdip Kaur

Khushwant Singh / Naraern Kaur

Avnash Singh / Jagjeet Kaur

Rahuldeep Singh / Sanamjit Kaur

Grandchildren:

Amarjot Singh

Daiya Kaur

Mahabir Singh

Harjot Singh

Tripta Kaur

Prableen Kaur

As well as brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews and nieces, all of whom will mourn the loss of a great soul.

SASKAAR / CREMATION

2pm-4pm, 22 January 2024 (Monday)

Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur

Contact:

Khushwant – 012 500 1137

Avnash – 012 242 4519

Rahul – 011 2323 9275

Entry: 21 Jan 2024

