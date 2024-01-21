SARDAR CHARAN SINGH JPN
We announce the peaceful passing of Sardar Charan Singh JPN, Ex PDRM (PPH/IPK) of Tapah, Perak, son of the Late Hajara Singh & the Late Ambar Kaur (Village of VeiPui, Amritsar), who left us on 21.1.2024 leaving behind:-
Spouse: Pritam Kaur d/o Late Gurcharan Singh & Late Jaswant Kaur
Children / Spouses:
Sharanjit Singh / Gurdip Kaur
Khushwant Singh / Naraern Kaur
Avnash Singh / Jagjeet Kaur
Rahuldeep Singh / Sanamjit Kaur
Grandchildren:
Amarjot Singh
Daiya Kaur
Mahabir Singh
Harjot Singh
Tripta Kaur
Prableen Kaur
As well as brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews and nieces, all of whom will mourn the loss of a great soul.
SASKAAR / CREMATION
2pm-4pm, 22 January 2024 (Monday)
Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur
Contact:
Khushwant – 012 500 1137
Avnash – 012 242 4519
Rahul – 011 2323 9275
| Entry: 21 Jan 2024 | Source: Family
