First Mithi Yaad: Mata Poldogol Sultan Singh (1936 – 2023)

First Year Mithi Yaad
MATAJI POLDOGOL D/O SULTAN SINGH
(1936 – 2023)
Husband: Late Sardar Charan Singh s/o Narain Singh
Children:
Shindy Kaur
Salindar Singh
Charanjit Singh
Darshan Singh
Rajbans Singh
Ranjeet Kaur
Grandchildren:
Hardev Singh
Saskia
Hashyna Kaur
SAHEJ PATH DA PHOG
18 August 2024 (Sunday)
From 10am to 12pm followed by Guru Ka Langgar
GURDWARA SAHIB SUNGEI BESI, KL
(No 25, Jalan Besi off Jalan Sungei Besi, 57100, Kuala Lumpur)
Please treat this as a personal invitation
You were a very loving and a caring soul. We feel so lucky to have you as our mum and will always remain in our hearts. We love you, Mum.
Midge 011-2325 5296
Shindy 016- 3755215
