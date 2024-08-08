First Mithi Yaad: Mata Poldogol Sultan Singh (1936 – 2023)

First Year Mithi Yaad

MATAJI POLDOGOL D/O SULTAN SINGH

(1936 – 2023)

Husband: Late Sardar Charan Singh s/o Narain Singh

Children:

Shindy Kaur

Salindar Singh

Charanjit Singh

Darshan Singh

Rajbans Singh

Ranjeet Kaur

Grandchildren:

Hardev Singh

Saskia

Hashyna Kaur

SAHEJ PATH DA PHOG

18 August 2024 (Sunday)

From 10am to 12pm followed by Guru Ka Langgar

GURDWARA SAHIB SUNGEI BESI, KL

(No 25, Jalan Besi off Jalan Sungei Besi, 57100, Kuala Lumpur)

Please treat this as a personal invitation

You were a very loving and a caring soul. We feel so lucky to have you as our mum and will always remain in our hearts. We love you, Mum.

Midge 011-2325 5296

Shindy 016- 3755215

