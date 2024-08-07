Environmental journalism legend Karam Singh Walia gets PM’s attention

PM Anwar’s political secretary Ahmad Farhan Fauzi meeting Karam Singh Walia at the later’s residence. Right: Karam donning a TV3 vest during his reporting days

Malaysian environmental journalist Karam Singh Walia, who is suffering from liver disease and kidney problems, has received support from no less than Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar’s political secretary Ahmad Farhan Fauzi had represented the PM to visit the ailing journalist famed for his Malay pantuns and proverbs when delivering his investigative reports at free-to-air television channel TV3.

In a Facebook post today, Anwar said Farhan had also presented a donation to alleviate the burden of his medical costs.

