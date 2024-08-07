Singapore law firm Tito Isaac appoints Kawal Pal Singh as joint managing partner

Kawal, who's legal practise primarily focuses on contentious Civil and Commercial Litigation, has served two-terms as president of Sikh Sewaks Singapore

Tito Isaac & Co LLP appoints Kawal Pal Singh (left) and Chong Yi Mei appointed as Joint Managing Partners, effective Aug 3, 2024 – Photo: Tito Isaac website

Singapore full-service law firm Tito Isaac & Co LLP has appointed Chong Yi Mei and Kawal Pal Singh as its Joint Managing Partners, effective Aug 3.

Former Managing Partner Tito Isaac, who founded the firm in 1999, will now take on the title of Founding Partner and will spend more time on efforts to launch the firm into a new phase of growth and development – to better serve the needs of corporate entities based in Singapore and around the ASEAN region.

“Handing over management duties to Kawal and Yi Mei will allow me to focus my efforts on long-term strategic initiatives and business development partnerships – including identifying new markets, and expanding client bases, as well as dedicating more time for high-value client interactions,” he said in a statement.

What began as a single-lawyer practice has now grown in a team of lawyers and support staff totalling 50.

Kawal’s legal practise primarily focuses on contentious Civil and Commercial Litigation where he has led a range of cases at the State Courts, High Court and the Appellate Division of the High Court, since being admitted to the Singapore Bar, according to information at the company website.

He is also an experienced counsel for cross-border disputes as well as cross-border corporate transactional work.

Apart from his legal practice, Kawal is an active volunteer in various community initiatives. Amongst others, Kawal provides pro bono legal consultation for needy families living in the Fernvale constituency of Ang Mo Kio GRC in his free time. He also dedicates time for low income families living near his home, within the Marine Parade GRC.

Kawal, 41, has also served two-terms as the president of youth body Sikh Sewaks Singapore , between 2008 to 2011 and 2016 to 2018, according to his LinkedIn profile.

He earned a LLB (Hons) Bachelor of Laws from University of Southampton in 2014.

