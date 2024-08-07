Double celebration for Singapore Sikh ladies

Some 200 ladies celebrate Teeyan and Singapore’s 59th National Day on Aug 4, 2024 – Photo: SKA

By Asia Samachar | Singapore |

Some 200 ladies from different generations came together to celebrate Teeyan and Singapore’s 59th National Day on Sunday (Aug 4).

Organised by the ladies wing of the Singapore Khalsa Association (SKA), they sang traditional Punjabi songs and Hindi Bollywood hits as well as dances by Komal group and a group called Friends of the Ladies Wing.

There was a free flow of savouries, sweets and masala tea during the first half of the programme, followed by a sumptuous dinner spread during the second half of the occasion.

The day ended with a cake cutting ceremony, followed by the ladies having a fun time dancing to the beat of favourite Punjabi and Hindi beats.

RELATED STORY:

Creating awareness about the Singapore Sikh community (Asia Samachar, 30 Nov 2023)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here