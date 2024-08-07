Gurdeo Kaur w/o Late Sardar Rala Singh (Port Dickson)

GURDEO KAUR

w/o Late Sardar Rala Singh

Passed away peacefully on 27th July 2024, in Port Dickson.

Leaving behind beloved

Children & Spouses:

Gardev Kaur & Authar Singh (Ipoh)

Pegawan Kaur & Alan Sadargar Singh (Seremban)

Amar Kaur & Jakedev Singh (Port Dickson)

Thamil Selvy (w/o late Ranjit Singh) (Kuala Lumpur)

Karomjit Kaur & Steven Selvaguru (Kuala Lumpur)

11 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, relatives and friends to mourn the loss.

PATH DA BHOG

11th August 2024 (Sunday), from 10.00am to 12.00pm

Gurdwara Sahib Seremban

Please treat this as a personal invitation. The family sincerely thanks everyone near and far for their support, love and kindness rendered to us in our time of need.

Ma, your warm, tight hug, your smiling face and unconditional love will be deeply missed but, you will live In our hearts forever.

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 7 Aug 2024 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here