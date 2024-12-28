New book ‘Our Himalayan Rose’ pays tribute to dementia patients’ caregivers

The 124-page book, published by Partridge Publishing Singapore in September, intertwines intimate family stories with actionable insights for caregivers and policymakers, offering hope and strategies to navigate the complexities of dementia care.

Kavita (right) and her mum Manjit Kaur launching the Our Himalayan Rose on Dec 7, 2024 – Photo: YSA

Newly launched book ‘Our Himalayan Rose: My dearest Nanima, my heartbeat‘ attempts to provide a practical guide for caregivers of dementia patients in Singapore.

The 124-page book, published by Partridge Publishing Singapore in September, intertwines intimate family stories with actionable insights for caregivers and policymakers, offering hope and strategies to navigate the complexities of dementia care.

“It’s more than just a book; it’s a heartfelt tribute to the resilience and love that defines the caregiving journey. It’s also a call to action for policymakers to create systems that better support dementia patients and their caregivers,” author Kavita Ichaa Dawn Malhotra told an audience at the launch of the book at the Singapore Khalsa Association (SKA) on Dec 7.

The event was supported by the Young Sikh Association (YSA) and the Sikh Welfare Council (SIWEC).

Originally intended as a therapeutic endeavour to heal from the loss of her maternal grandmother (Nanima), Kavita said the project evolved into a comprehensive guide offering caregivers practical tips and policy recommendations to enhance the quality of life for dementia patients and their families.

Kavita is a positive psychology practitioner with a Masters in Applied Positive Psychology, a certified NLP practitioner and coach, as well as a hypnotist practitioner and well-being coach.

Kavita and her mother Manjit Kaur then took part in a panel discussion along with dementia advocate Emily Ong and neuroscience and motor control specialist Associate Professor Dr. Teo Wei Peng. Sikh Welfare Council (SIWEC) Chairman Manmohan Singh was the moderator.

Ong, who has been diagnosed with young-onset dementia, shared her journey, highlighting the importance of early diagnosis, empowerment, and advocacy for individuals living with dementia. On his part, Dr Teo Wei Peng discussed dementia care vis a vis its practical applications for improving patient outcomes.

Manjit, who also served as the book’s editor, offered accounts of their caregiving journey, emphasising the challenges, rewards and advocacy themes central to the book.

L-R: Panel discussion moderator Manmohan Singh with De Teo, Emily Ong, Manjit Kaur and author Kavita at the book launch of Our Himalayan Rose on Dec 7. 2024 – Photo: YSA

