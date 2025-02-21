Mithi Yaad: Sardarni Jasbir Kaur (1951 – 2024)

“Those who we love don’t go away,

they walk beside us every day.

Unseen, unheard, but always near;

still loved; still missed and very dear”

SARDARNI JASBIR KAUR

d/o Late Sardar Gurdial Singh Bhullar

(2.7.1951 – 13.4.2024)

Deeply missed and fondly remembered by her loving husband Sardar Swaran Singh, her mother Madam Amar Kaur Randhawa, her children, granddaughters, sisters, relatives & friends

KIRTAN & PATH DA BHOG

15th March 2025 (Saturday)

10am-l2pm

Gurdwara Sahib Batu Pahat, Johor

Your kind presence is much appreciated.

For further information please contact:

Dina +6012 267 5041

Ashvin +65 8250 5316

Entry: 21 Feb 2025

