Sardarni Gian Kaur Surtha Singh (1959 – 2025), Kepong, KL

GIAN KAUR A/P SURTHA SINGH

9.10.1959 – 20.2.2025

It is with great sadness late Gian Kaur left us this morning, leaving behind family and friends.

Husband: Mahinder Singh

Children / Spouses:

Rishpal Singh / Manpreet Kaur

Dhaljit Singh / Sulochana Damai

Sunderpal Singh / Shalini Ashwin Kaur

Arwinder Kaur / Narin Singh

Oamrit Kaur / Kalvinder Singh

Rakhbir Singh

Grandchildren: Nareesha Kaur, Rashwinderjit Singh, Reneesha Kaur, Jaswinderpal Singh , Nyra Aviana Pal Kaur, Manreesha Kaur, Gawinderpal Singh, Raanieesha Kaur

LAST RITES

20 February 2025 (Thursday)

Shamshaan Bhoomi, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, KL

3.30pm: Cortège leaves from No 73, Jalan 7/39, Jalan Udang Pasir 3, Taman Megah, 51200 Kepong, KL

5.00pm: Saskaar (cremation) [Timing revised]

Path da Bhog: TBC

Contact:

Rishi (016 689 9555)

Sunder (019 636 2999)

⁠Narin (016 460 1081)

| Entry: 20 Feb 2025 | Source: Family

