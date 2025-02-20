Sardarni Gian Kaur Surtha Singh (1959 – 2025), Kepong, KL

GIAN KAUR A/P SURTHA SINGH
9.10.1959 – 20.2.2025
It is with great sadness late Gian Kaur left us this morning, leaving behind family and friends.
Husband: Mahinder Singh
Children / Spouses:
Rishpal Singh / Manpreet Kaur
Dhaljit Singh / Sulochana Damai
Sunderpal Singh / Shalini Ashwin Kaur
Arwinder Kaur / Narin Singh
Oamrit Kaur / Kalvinder Singh
Rakhbir Singh
Grandchildren: Nareesha Kaur, Rashwinderjit Singh, Reneesha Kaur, Jaswinderpal Singh , Nyra Aviana Pal Kaur, Manreesha Kaur, Gawinderpal Singh, Raanieesha Kaur
LAST RITES
20 February 2025 (Thursday)
Shamshaan Bhoomi, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, KL
3.30pm: Cortège leaves from No 73, Jalan 7/39, Jalan Udang Pasir 3, Taman Megah, 51200 Kepong, KL
5.00pm: Saskaar (cremation) [Timing revised]
Path da Bhog: TBC
Contact:
Rishi (016 689 9555)
Sunder (019 636 2999)
Narin (016 460 1081)
Entry: 20 Feb 2025
