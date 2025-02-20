Lt. Dalbir Singh Dhillon s/o Late Arjan Singh Dhillon

(FORMER PRESIDENT OF SENTUL GUDWARA)

17.1.1960 – 19.2.2025

FINAL JOURNEY

20 Feb 2025 (Thursday)

10.30am : Visitation / Wake at Shamshan Bhoomi Hall, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, KL

12.30pm: Saskaar (cremation) at Shamshan Bhoomi Hall, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, KL

He Will Be Missed

Loving husband, father, father-in-law, mother-in-law, brother & true friends

It is with great sadness, that we share Lt. Dalbir Singh Dhillon S/O Late Arjan Singh Dhillon has left us on the morning of Feb 19 leaving behind family and friends.

He leaves behind:

Beloved Wife,

Madam Harjit Kaur (Pantai Medical Centre, Bangsar)

Children,

Melinder Kaur Dhillon, Jagdesh Singh Dhillon

His siblings, nephews, nieces, in-laws, relatives and friends.

PATH DA BHOG & ANTIM ARDAAS

2 Mar 2025 (Sunday)

9.00am – 11.00am onwards at Gurdwara Sahib Sentul

For those who wish to convey their condolences to the family, kindly contact the following humbers:

Melinder: +6016 506 7903

Jagdesh: +6011 2335 8131

Raminder: +6019 388 3982

Please treat this as a personal invitation.

Entry: 20 Feb 2025

