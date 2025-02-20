An unexpected calling

Professor Dr Balwant Singh Gendeh’s accomplishments in the field of ENT are numerous and impressive.

ENT specialist Professor Dr Balwant Singh Gendeh – Photo: HealthToday

By Lim Teck Choon | HealthToday | Malaysia |

Professor Dr Balwant Singh Gendeh’s journey to becoming a pioneering ENT surgeon was anything but straightforward.

In his early medical career, he was drawn to the fields of obstetrics and gynaecology as well as internal medicine, never imagining that otorhinolaryngology would become his life’s passion and the arena where he would make his most significant contributions.

A Fortuitous Assignment

The turning point came during his internship in Melaka, where he was first introduced to the intricate world of ear, nose, and throat medicine.

However, it was his posting in Jalan Hospital in Kuala Lumpur that truly cemented his path in ENT. This fortuitous assignment not only shaped his professional trajectory but also his personal life, as it was here that he met Dr Pritam Kaur Mangat, the woman who would become his beloved wife and the mother of his 2 children.

At the time, Malaysia was facing a critical shortage of ENT surgeons. Recognizing the need and seeing potential in the young Dr Balwant, his superiors stationed him to learn and assist in this specialized field. This hands-on experience ignited a passion that would drive his career for decades to come.

The Allure of ENT

What drew Professor Balwant to the field of ENT? With his characteristic playful humour, he responds: “It’s the small holes!”

Indeed, our head is a complex network of these small apertures, serving as gateways to 3 of our primary senses. “Hearing, smell, taste,” Professor Balwant points out, his eyes lighting up with enthusiasm.

The significance of ENT further extends beyond these senses, playing a crucial role in our sense of balance, posture and by extension, our touch.

Professor Balwant leans forward, sharing an intriguing insight: “If you survey general practice in Malaysia, about 60% of the common ailments affecting the population are cough, cold, and runny nose. These are all issues affecting the ear, nose, and throat!”

This scenario underscores the pervasive nature of ENT-related health concerns in everyday life. Yet, despite their prevalence, ENT remains an underestimated and often misunderstood medical discipline.

Recognizing this disparity between the widespread occurrence of ENT issues and the limited understanding of the field, Professor Balwant saw an opportunity to contribute significantly into addressing some of the most common health concerns affecting the Malaysian population.

THE JOURNEY AHEAD

From Novice to Expert

In 1989, Dr Balwant graduated as a surgeon from the National University of Malaysia (UKM) in Kuala Lumpur. Upon completion, he found himself in an elite group—one of the few ENT surgeons in the country’s public service at that time.

Pioneering New Techniques

Dr Balwant was not content with merely filling a gap in the medical landscape. He was determined to push the boundaries of his field and bring cutting-edge techniques to Malaysia.

In 1997, he made history by becoming one of the first few surgeons in the country to perform endoscopic sinus surgery. This breakthrough was significant because it offered a far less invasive alternative, reducing patient recovery time, and minimizing complications.

In 1995 and 2007, he patented two inventions in medicine with awards.

Building on this success, in 1998 Dr Balwant became the first to perform endoscopic cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) leakage repair and dacryocystorhinostomy, the endoscopic procedure for the repair of tearing from the eyes, in a university setting in Malaysia.

“I was also the first to introduce the use of biologics for chronic rhinosinusitis with polyps and asthma under the insurance scheme in Malaysia,” he recalls. This is a gamechanger because someone with asthma and nasal polyps can significantly reduce their total steroid load as early as 4 months after the use of biologics.

