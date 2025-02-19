Mohikdar Kaur Dhaliwal (Biba @ Mindo) (1945 – 2025), Pokok Asam / Perai

MOHIKDAR KAUR DHALIWAL (BIBA @ MINDO)
9.9.1945 – 19.2.2025
(Pokok Asam / Perai)
Village: Lopo
Daughter of: Late Sardar Bachan Singh & Late Mata Balwant Kaur
Daughter in-law of: Late Sardar Kehar Singh & Late Mata Harnam Kaur
Husband: Late Mahindar Singh (Pokok Asam Taiping)
Siblings / Spouses:
- Malkiat Singh Lopo & Mukhtiar Kaur
- Joginder Kaur & Late Hardial Singh
- Keshwinder Kaur & Govindasamy
- Surjinder Singh & Premjit Kaur
- Late Harminder Kaur
- Jusvinder Kaur & Darbara Singh
Children / Spouses:
- Manjit Kaur (Rani) & Late Surjan Singh
- Hardev Singh & Baljinder Kaur
- Daljit Kaur & Rasayah
- Jaswant Singh & Late Jaswinder Kaur
- Gurdeep Kaur & Margindrin
- Nirmal Gill & Syifa Siregar
Grandchildren: 15
Great Grandchildren: 4
LAST RITES
20 February 2025 (Thursday)
2pm: Cortège leaves from Pangsapuri Delima Intan, Taman Seri Delima Juru, Jalan Delima 1, 14000, Bukit Mertajam, Pulau Pinang
3pm: Saskaar (cremation) at Berapit Crematorium, Jalan Berapit, 12300 Bukit Mertajam, Pulau Pinang
Path da Bhog: To be updated.
The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to all healthcare staff in Bukit Mertajam Hospital and Bagan Specialist.
Virender Singh @ Viji (016 – 475 4593)
Balrhaaj Gill (012 – 314 8577)
Vikesh (014 – 349 4578)
| Entry: 19 Feb 2025 | Source: Family
