Mohikdar Kaur Dhaliwal (Biba @ Mindo) (1945 – 2025), Pokok Asam / Perai

MOHIKDAR KAUR DHALIWAL (BIBA @ MINDO)

9.9.1945 – 19.2.2025

(Pokok Asam / Perai)

Village: Lopo

Daughter of: Late Sardar Bachan Singh & Late Mata Balwant Kaur

Daughter in-law of: Late Sardar Kehar Singh & Late Mata Harnam Kaur

Husband: Late Mahindar Singh (Pokok Asam Taiping)

Siblings / Spouses:

Malkiat Singh Lopo & Mukhtiar Kaur Joginder Kaur & Late Hardial Singh Keshwinder Kaur & Govindasamy Surjinder Singh & Premjit Kaur Late Harminder Kaur Jusvinder Kaur & Darbara Singh

Children / Spouses:

Manjit Kaur (Rani) & Late Surjan Singh Hardev Singh & Baljinder Kaur Daljit Kaur & Rasayah Jaswant Singh & Late Jaswinder Kaur Gurdeep Kaur & Margindrin Nirmal Gill & Syifa Siregar

Grandchildren: 15

Great Grandchildren: 4

LAST RITES

20 February 2025 (Thursday)

2pm: Cortège leaves from Pangsapuri Delima Intan, Taman Seri Delima Juru, Jalan Delima 1, 14000, Bukit Mertajam, Pulau Pinang

3pm: Saskaar (cremation) at Berapit Crematorium, Jalan Berapit, 12300 Bukit Mertajam, Pulau Pinang

Path da Bhog: To be updated.

The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to all healthcare staff in Bukit Mertajam Hospital and Bagan Specialist.

Virender Singh @ Viji (016 – 475 4593)

Balrhaaj Gill (012 – 314 8577)

Vikesh (014 – 349 4578)

| Entry: 19 Feb 2025 | Source: Family

