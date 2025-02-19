Why are Sikhs taking holy dips at Mahakumbh?

A scene at Mahakumbh, taken on February 10, 2013 – Photo: Gurpreet Singh

At the ongoing Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, a nagar kirtan accompanied by a gurbani kirtan and a gatka performance was organised on January 11, marking the presence of the Nirmla Akhara, one of the three Sikh-related akharas (spiritual orders) that are part of the world’s largest religious gathering.

Many Sikh followers visit the three akharas and take holy dips at the sangam, according to Nirmal Akhara followers in Punjab. The other Sikh-related akharas are the Bada (large) Udaseen Akhara and the Naya (new) Udaseen Akhara. Udaseen means neutral.

These akharas follow the teachings of Guru Nanak and are guided by the Guru Granth Sahib, the holy scripture of Sikhism. The Udaseen Akhara was established by Baba Sri Chand, son of Guru Nanak Dev, the first Guru of Sikhs. The Nirmala Akhara has centres in various parts of Punjab and elsewhere in the country. The sadhus here revere Hindu scriptures—such as the Vedas, Bhagavad Gita, and Upanishads—as well as the Guru Granth Sahib. Although the akharas bid farewell to the Mahakumbh on February 3, the Kumbh Mela will continue until February 26.

On January 29, Harnam Singh Dhumma, chief of Damdami Taksal, an organisation that teaches Sikh faith, visited the Mahakumbh to take a holy dip. He said that certain Sikh traditions, particularly those belonging to the Udaseen and Nirmala Akharas, participate in the Kumbh.

