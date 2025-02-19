Pritam Singh Rajasansi (Pitu) (1956 – 2025), Bentong, Pahang

PRITAM SINGH RAJASANSI (PITU) S/O LATE MARKHAN SINGH

Bentong, Pahang | Village: Amritsar (Pind: Vei Pui)

5.8.1956 – 19.2.2025

Deeply missed and fondly remembered by his loving wife, family, relatives and friends.

Wife: Amrit Kaur D/O Late Pritam Singh

Children / Spouses:

Tarnjeet Kaur Rajasansi / Jasmeet Singh Sidhu

Pardeep Singh Rajasansi

Grandchild: Jasraaj Singh Sidhu

LAST RITES

20 February 2025 (Thursday)

10.30am: Cortege leaves from No 243, Jalan Desa Damai 5, 28700, Bentong, Pahang

11am: Saskaar (cremation) at Sikh Cremation Bentong, Jalan Chamang, Kampung Chamang, Bentong, Pahang

PATH DA BHOG

Gurdwara Sahib Bentong

1 March 2025 (Saturday)

9.30am – 11.00am: Kirtan

11.30am: Sehaj Path Da Phog

Tarnjeet Kaur (017 – 901 4101)

Pardeep Singh (014 – 920 5935)

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 19 Feb 2025 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here