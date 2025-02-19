Pritam Singh Rajasansi (Pitu) (1956 – 2025), Bentong, Pahang

PRITAM SINGH RAJASANSI (PITU) S/O LATE MARKHAN SINGH
Bentong, Pahang | Village: Amritsar (Pind: Vei Pui)
5.8.1956 – 19.2.2025
Deeply missed and fondly remembered by his loving wife, family, relatives and friends.
Wife: Amrit Kaur D/O Late Pritam Singh
Children / Spouses:
Tarnjeet Kaur Rajasansi / Jasmeet Singh Sidhu
Pardeep Singh Rajasansi
Grandchild: Jasraaj Singh Sidhu
LAST RITES
20 February 2025 (Thursday)
10.30am: Cortege leaves from No 243, Jalan Desa Damai 5, 28700, Bentong, Pahang
11am: Saskaar (cremation) at Sikh Cremation Bentong, Jalan Chamang, Kampung Chamang, Bentong, Pahang
PATH DA BHOG
Gurdwara Sahib Bentong
1 March 2025 (Saturday)
9.30am – 11.00am: Kirtan
11.30am: Sehaj Path Da Phog
Tarnjeet Kaur (017 – 901 4101)
Pardeep Singh (014 – 920 5935)
