Event | Singapore: Tony’s first tour of Singapore, orgaised by YSA

Join us for an inspiring workshop on 12 July 2025 titled “Win Your Mind to Win the World” led by the renowned Darin Singhguruvar – also known as @tonysthoughtoftheday on Instagram!

Darin has touched many lives through his powerful videos that blend Sikh wisdom with scientific approaches to tackle everyday challenges. In this workshop, he’ll take a deeper dive into managing stress and anxiety, sharing practical tools to help you navigate these emotions without letting them affect your quality of life.

This is his first tour of Singapore and we hope to see you there.

????️ Tickets are S$25 and available here: https://tinyurl.com/TTOTDAY

Or click on the link in the PDF above

*10% off tickets for Young Sikh Association – Singapore (YSA) and Singapore Khalsa Association (SKA) members when you purchase your tickets at the SKA office. Quote your membership number and enjoy the discount.

