Rajvinder Singh (1969 – 2025), (Ex Sun, Star, Malay Mail, TRP)

With Waheguru’s grace, his spirit rests in eternal peace

Rajvinder Singh (Ex Sun, Star, Malay Mail, TRP)

23.7.1969 – 10.10.2025

Son of the Late Rajinder Singh (Batu Gajah)

Greatly loved and deeply missed, forever in our hearts

PATH DA BHOG

Saturday, 18 October 2025, 4pm to 7pm

Gurdwara Sahib Subang (Lot 72021, Persiaran Kewajipan, SS13, 47500 Subang Jaya)

Guru Ka Langgar will be served

For further information, please contact:

Ravi – 016-239 1826 | Joginder – 019-379 4521

Kindly treat this as a personal invitation.

| Entry: 11 Sept 2025; Updated: 15 Oct 2025 | Source: Family

