Vero Kaur (1943 – 2025), Taman Ibukota, Gombak

With deep sorrow and heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our beloved Mother
VERO KAUR D/O LATE SARDAR SURTHA SINGH
19.1.1943 – 8.10.2025
Beloved wife of Late Sardar Charan Singh (Taman Ibukota)
leaving behind a legacy of love, kindness, and strength that will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew her.
She is dearly missed and lovingly remembered by:
Children & Spouses
Grumukh Singh
Jasbir Kaur
Reminderjit Kaur & Manmohan Singh
Malvinder Kaur & Sukhdev Singh
Harvinder Singh & Zara
Harjit Kaur & Kulvindarjit Singh
Grandchildren & Spouses
Manninder Singh
Evarrinder Kaur & Vishpal Singh Ishveena Kaur & Bhavan Sarpal
Galvin Raj Singh Preeti Dev Kaur
Keereth Dev Kaur
Gavinderjit Singh
Jayvinnderjit Singh
Great Grandchild: Laurrinjit Kaur
The family extends heartfelt gratitude to all the caregivers and helper (Renu) who devotedly cared for our beloved mother.
LAST RITES
Friday, 10 Oct 2025
8.30am – 10.3oam – Sukhmani Sahib Paath at home (No 11, Jalan Taman Ibu Kota, Batu 5 1/2, Gombak, KL)
11.00am – Cortage leaving from residence
12.00pm – Cremation at Shamshan Bhoomi, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur
For further details please contact
016 923 2123 (Kamal)
013 340 3022 (Nano)
“A mother’s love is a blessing that lives on forever in the hearts of her children.”
Entry: 9 Oct 2025
