Vero Kaur (1943 – 2025), Taman Ibukota, Gombak

With deep sorrow and heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our beloved Mother

VERO KAUR D/O LATE SARDAR SURTHA SINGH

19.1.1943 – 8.10.2025

Beloved wife of Late Sardar Charan Singh (Taman Ibukota)

leaving behind a legacy of love, kindness, and strength that will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew her.

She is dearly missed and lovingly remembered by:

Children & Spouses

Grumukh Singh

Jasbir Kaur

Reminderjit Kaur & Manmohan Singh

Malvinder Kaur & Sukhdev Singh

Harvinder Singh & Zara

Harjit Kaur & Kulvindarjit Singh

Grandchildren & Spouses

Manninder Singh

Evarrinder Kaur & Vishpal Singh Ishveena Kaur & Bhavan Sarpal

Galvin Raj Singh Preeti Dev Kaur

Keereth Dev Kaur

Gavinderjit Singh

Jayvinnderjit Singh

Great Grandchild: Laurrinjit Kaur

The family extends heartfelt gratitude to all the caregivers and helper (Renu) who devotedly cared for our beloved mother.

LAST RITES

Friday, 10 Oct 2025

8.30am – 10.3oam – Sukhmani Sahib Paath at home (No 11, Jalan Taman Ibu Kota, Batu 5 1/2, Gombak, KL)

11.00am – Cortage leaving from residence

12.00pm – Cremation at Shamshan Bhoomi, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur

For further details please contact

016 923 2123 (Kamal)

013 340 3022 (Nano)

“A mother’s love is a blessing that lives on forever in the hearts of her children.”

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 9 Oct 2025 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here