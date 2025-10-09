First Mithi Yaad: Satuanth Kaur (1943 – 2024)

Please Join the Family for the First Barsi of

SATUANTH KAUR D/O OF LATE JASWANT SINGH (IMR) & LATE JOGINDER KAUR

Wife of Late Stanley Letchumanan

Mother of Sharmini Letchumanan

12 October 2025, Sunday

10.00 am to 12 noon

Kirtan & Sahej Path followed by Guru Ka Langgar

Gurdwara Sahib Polis (Jalan Parlimen, KL)

Death is a natural part of the soul’s journey,

merely a transition from the physical body to the Divine Waheguru.

Though I mourn you but,

yet I now celebrate your soul’s completion to its Divine source.

Missing your smile, Mummy!

Aman 016 267 7480

Please treat this as a personal invitation

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

Entry: 9 Oct 2025

