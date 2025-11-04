Jagdish Singh Bhattal (Jacson) (1951 – 2025), Batu Gajah / Klang

Jagdish Singh Bhattal (Jacson)
21.1.1951 – 2.11.2025
A kind man who lived with grace and compassion. May his soul find eternal peace, and his memory remain a blessing to all of us
Parents: Late Chanda Singh Bhattal & Mata Parsin Kaur
Wife: Sawinder Kaur Pannu d/o Late Tarlok Singh Pannu
Children / Spouses:
Jagwinder Singh / Supt Rajvinder Kaur
Harwinder Singh
Keshwinder Kaur
Jeshwinder Kaur
Grandchildren: Gur Xaeden Raj Singh Bhattal
LAST RITES
Monday, 3 November 2025
11am onwards: Wake at 434, PSRN DAISY 2, RPT DESA CHANGKAT, 31000, Batu Gajah, Perak
2.30pm: Cortège leaves from residence
3.00pm: Saskaar (cremation) at Lot 337427, Papan Lama, Papan Jalan Besar, 31550 Pusing Perak
PATH DA BHOG
Saturday, 15 November 2025, from 10am-12pm
Gurdwara Sahib Klang
Contact Harwin 016 659 5985
| Entry: 3 Nov 2025 | Source: Family
