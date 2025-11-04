Jagdish Singh Bhattal (Jacson) (1951 – 2025), Batu Gajah / Klang

Jagdish Singh Bhattal (Jacson)

21.1.1951 – 2.11.2025

A kind man who lived with grace and compassion. May his soul find eternal peace, and his memory remain a blessing to all of us

Parents: Late Chanda Singh Bhattal & Mata Parsin Kaur

Wife: Sawinder Kaur Pannu d/o Late Tarlok Singh Pannu

Children / Spouses:

Jagwinder Singh / Supt Rajvinder Kaur

⁠Harwinder Singh

Keshwinder Kaur

Jeshwinder Kaur

Grandchildren: Gur Xaeden Raj Singh Bhattal

LAST RITES

Monday, 3 November 2025

11am onwards: Wake at 434, PSRN DAISY 2, RPT DESA CHANGKAT, 31000, Batu Gajah, Perak

2.30pm: Cortège leaves from residence

3.00pm: Saskaar (cremation) at Lot 337427, Papan Lama, Papan Jalan Besar, 31550 Pusing Perak

PATH DA BHOG

Saturday, 15 November 2025, from 10am-12pm

Gurdwara Sahib Klang

Contact Harwin 016 659 5985

