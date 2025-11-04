Echoes of Sacrifice: 10 days, 57 shabads of Guru Tegh Bahadur in Klang Valley

Whispers of Raag, echoes of sacrifice, and the light that conquers fear — a journey through the divine shabads of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

Commemorating the 350th Shaheedi Purab of Guru Tegh Bahadur from 6th to 16th November 2025, through a heartfelt exploration of Guru Sahib’s shabads.

Over 10 days, 57 shabads of Guru Ji will be rendered in their prescribed raags, by Dr. Alankar Singh and various local jathas across the Klang Valley.

Let us gather as one to reflect on Guru Ji’s supreme sacrifice and divine message, to live in truth, compassion, and fearless faith.

