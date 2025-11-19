Dr. Satwant Singh (1957 – 2025)

Dr. Satwant Singh

April 12, 1957 – November 18, 2025

Son of the late Sardar Gorpal Singh and late Mata Ambur Kaur (Tg. Rambutan)

Son in law of the Late Sardar R.Sarmukh Singh and Late Mahinder Kaur (Batu Gajah)

Pind Mohnpur (Amritsar)

Passed away peacefully, leaving behind

Beloved Wife: Hargopal Kaur

Children: Dr Aneel Singh, Dr Asha Kaur and Harwant Singh

Son-in-law: Dr Manveer Singh Dhillon

Grandchildren: Kiara Kaur Dhillon and Neil Singh Dhillon

Relatives and Friends

WAKE

Date: 19/11/2025 Time: 1.30pm onwards

Location: Loke Yew Crematorium

SASKAR/CREMATION

Date: 19/11/2025 Time: 4pm

Location: Loke Yew Crematorium

PATH DA BHOG

Date: 29/11/2025(Saturday) Time: 10am-12pm

Location: Gurdwara Sahib Subang Jaya

For further details, please contact

Parabvir: 017-339 0808

Deep: 017-277 1401

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 19 Nov 2025 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here