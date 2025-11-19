Dr. Satwant Singh (1957 – 2025)

Dr. Satwant Singh
April 12, 1957 – November 18, 2025
Son of the late Sardar Gorpal Singh and late Mata Ambur Kaur (Tg. Rambutan)
Son in law of the Late Sardar R.Sarmukh Singh and Late Mahinder Kaur (Batu Gajah)
Pind Mohnpur (Amritsar)
Passed away peacefully, leaving behind
Beloved Wife: Hargopal Kaur
Children: Dr Aneel Singh, Dr Asha Kaur and Harwant Singh
Son-in-law: Dr Manveer Singh Dhillon
Grandchildren: Kiara Kaur Dhillon and Neil Singh Dhillon
Relatives and Friends
WAKE
Date: 19/11/2025 Time: 1.30pm onwards
Location: Loke Yew Crematorium
SASKAR/CREMATION
Date: 19/11/2025 Time: 4pm
Location: Loke Yew Crematorium
PATH DA BHOG
Date: 29/11/2025(Saturday) Time: 10am-12pm
Location: Gurdwara Sahib Subang Jaya
For further details, please contact
Parabvir: 017-339 0808
Deep: 017-277 1401
Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram
| Entry: 19 Nov 2025 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here