Mata Anoop Kaur (1931 – 2025), Taman Midah, Cheras

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our beloved

MATA ANOOP KAUR

29.12.1931 – 18.11. 2025

Beloved wife of Late Surjeet Singh Bassian

Her comforting words, caring hands and unconditional love have left an everlasting imprint on our lives

Children & Spouses

Lakhbir Singh & Jasbir Kaur

Hardeep Kaur & Neil Davis

Manmohan Kaur (Moni) & Late Jaswinder Singh

Karamjit Kaur (Kamay)

Carer – Mabel Moga

Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren

LAST RITES

Thursday, 20th November 2025

8.30am – 10.15am – Sukhmani Sahib Paath at residence

10.30am – Cortege leaves residence at 26, Jalan Midah 19A, Taman Midah, Cheras 56000, KL

11.00am – 12.00pm – Wake at Shamshan Bhoomi Loke Yew

12.30pm – Cremation (saskaar) at Shamshan Bhoomi, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, KL

For further details please contact:

Lakhbir Singh – 019 336 2788

Rajvinder Singh – 016 610 8844

| Entry: 19 Nov 2025 | Source: Family

