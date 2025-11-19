Mata Anoop Kaur (1931 – 2025), Taman Midah, Cheras

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our beloved
MATA ANOOP KAUR
29.12.1931 – 18.11. 2025
Beloved wife of Late Surjeet Singh Bassian
Her comforting words, caring hands and unconditional love have left an everlasting imprint on our lives
Children & Spouses
Lakhbir Singh & Jasbir Kaur
Hardeep Kaur & Neil Davis
Manmohan Kaur (Moni) & Late Jaswinder Singh
Karamjit Kaur (Kamay)
Carer – Mabel Moga
Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren
LAST RITES
Thursday, 20th November 2025
8.30am – 10.15am – Sukhmani Sahib Paath at residence
10.30am – Cortege leaves residence at 26, Jalan Midah 19A, Taman Midah, Cheras 56000, KL
11.00am – 12.00pm – Wake at Shamshan Bhoomi Loke Yew
12.30pm – Cremation (saskaar) at Shamshan Bhoomi, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, KL
For further details please contact:
Lakhbir Singh – 019 336 2788
Rajvinder Singh – 016 610 8844
| Entry: 19 Nov 2025 | Source: Family
