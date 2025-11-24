Santa Kaur @ Jaswant Kaur (1940 – 2025), Bangsar

SANTA KAUR @ JASWANT KAUR

d/o Late Gurbachan Singh (Kawarwala)

(1940 – 2025)

Age 85 years old passed away peacefully on 23 November 2025

Though our heart aches, we take comfort in knowing that she is now at peace.

Her kindness, love and unwavering spirit will forever live in our memories.

Wife of Late Jeswant Singh (formerly from Kuala Terengganu)

s/o Late Sgt Major Dalbara Singh Madhe)

Children / Spouse:

Sarjit Kaur (Advocate & Solicitor; Former Insolvency Officer)

Jasvinder Singh / Daljit Kaur (Melbourne)

Late Harbinder Kaur (Teacher Convent Klang) / Sukdarshan Singh (Retired Sub Insp. Bukit Aman)

Dr. Harshinderjeet Singh (Min. of Health, Putrajaya) / Harvin Kaur

Sadly missed and always remembered by beloved children, grandchildren, great grandchildren

and a host of relatives and friends.

Cortege leaves residence No. 145, Jalan Limau Manis, Bukit Bandaraya, Bangsar, KL at 11am on Tuesday, 25th November 2025 for cremation at Shamshaan Bhoomi, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium at 12pm.

Path Da Bhog will be held at Gurdwara Sahib Tatt Khalsa Diwan on Sunday, 7th December 2025 from 9.30 am till 11.30 am. Guru Ka Langgar will be served.

KINDLY ACCEPT THIS AS A PERSONAL FAMILY INVITATION

Dr. Harshinderjeet 012 – 305 3073

Sarjit 012 – 213 3515

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 24 Nov 2025 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here