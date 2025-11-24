Sardar Hari Singh (1943 – 2025), Kluang, Johor

Sardar Hari Singh s/o Late Sardar Chanan Singh

8.12.1943 – 24.11.2025

Passed away peacefully on 24th Nov 2025, leaving behind and deeply missed by

Wife: Balwinder Kaur

Siblings:

Harbhajan Kaur

Selwinder Kaur

Tari Kaur

Children / Spouse

Harjit Singh / Rabinderpal Kaur

Harcharanjit Kaur / Vinod Biaspal

Amritpal Singh / Julie Melissa

Amrit Kaur

Grandchildren:

Smritha Kaur Dhillon

Mareeshka Biaspal

Alexandria Dmitria Dhillon

And also nieces, nephews, relatives and friends

LAST RITES

Monday, Nov 24, 2025

3pm: Sukhmani Sahib at residence (No. 39, Jalan Intan 1/5, Taman Intan, 86000, Kluang, Johor)

5pm: Saskar (cremation) at Hong Yuan Hills, Kg. MIC, Sri Lalang, Kluang, Johor

PATH DA BHOG

Saturday, 29th Nov 2025

From 9am to 12pm

Gurdwara Sahib Kluang

Harjit Singh: +6013 749 6280

Amrit Kaur: +6017 608 1900

Entry: 24 Nov 2025

