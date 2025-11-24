Sardar Hari Singh (1943 – 2025), Kluang, Johor

Sardar Hari Singh s/o Late Sardar Chanan Singh
8.12.1943 – 24.11.2025
Passed away peacefully on 24th Nov 2025, leaving behind and deeply missed by
Wife: Balwinder Kaur
Siblings:
Harbhajan Kaur
Selwinder Kaur
Tari Kaur
Children / Spouse
Harjit Singh / Rabinderpal Kaur
Harcharanjit Kaur / Vinod Biaspal
Amritpal Singh / Julie Melissa
Amrit Kaur
Grandchildren:
Smritha Kaur Dhillon
Mareeshka Biaspal
Alexandria Dmitria Dhillon
And also nieces, nephews, relatives and friends
LAST RITES
Monday, Nov 24, 2025
3pm: Sukhmani Sahib at residence (No. 39, Jalan Intan 1/5, Taman Intan, 86000, Kluang, Johor)
5pm: Saskar (cremation) at Hong Yuan Hills, Kg. MIC, Sri Lalang, Kluang, Johor
PATH DA BHOG
Saturday, 29th Nov 2025
From 9am to 12pm
Gurdwara Sahib Kluang
Harjit Singh: +6013 749 6280
Amrit Kaur: +6017 608 1900
| Entry: 24 Nov 2025 | Source: Family
